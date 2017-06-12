Traffic issues expected as graduations continue Monday in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As graduation ceremonies continue for Wake County schools, that means traffic downtown may also continue to be a headache.

The graduation ceremonies at the Raleigh Convention Center have led to heavy traffic here on the roads as well as at local businesses.

Five more Wake County schools are graduating today with the first one starting at 8 a.m. Thousands of teens and their families filled downtown Raleigh this weekend for the seven graduation ceremonies at the Raleigh Convention Center.

The thousands of extra people downtown caused some expected delays in the area for those trying to get around, but many local businesses enjoyed all the extra foot traffic.

“You see the steady stream of cars, people excited taking pictures in front of the state capitol, so it’s been exciting,” said Cara Hylton, owner of ORO restaurant. “It’s always exciting to see graduates in their caps and gowns. It’s a happy time. Families are celebrating and in the restaurant industry that’s what we do best. We celebrate with people. We take a really wonderful occasion and we make it very easy for them so it’s a pleasure to do that.”

Even today, Wake County Schools are asking families to carpool as much as possible. They also recommend folks leave early and allow plenty of time to park.