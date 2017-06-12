Wilson police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run Monday morning

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead on a Wilson road by passersby Monday morning and police are searching for the person responsible, Wilson police said.

Police responded to 2421 U.S. Highway 301 South around 5:15 a.m. in reference to a person who had been struck by a vehicle. An unknown male was found in the roadway by passing drivers who began CPR on the man.

Wilson County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time, police said.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the them at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.