2 prison guards killed by inmates during transport in Georgia

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says authorities are searching for two men after the incident, which occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

Georgia corrections officials have released the names of two inmates being sought by law enforcement after two prison guards were killed during a bus transport.

The Georgia Department of Corrections in a tweet identified the inmates as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

The agency is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

The names of the prison guards haven’t been released.

