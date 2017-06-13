3 Rocky Mount men charged in 20+ vehicle break-ins, deputies say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount trio was charged in at least 21 vehicle break-ins from earlier this month, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies said that 25 vehicle break-ins took place the week of June 5.

The vehicle break-ins happened on the following roads: West Old Spring Hope Road, Vick Road, Pleasant Grove Church Road, Old Bailey Highway, Evans Road, South Old Franklin Road and Fountain Branch Road.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office Detectives worked “around the clock” with Rocky Mount Police Department detectives to investigate the “crime spree,” officials said.

Keywanta Sharpe, 21, of Delphia Drive and Quayshawn Revis, 20, of Powell Drive were charged with 25 counts of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of a firearm and four counts of possession of stolen property, deputies said.

Numerous items that were reported stolen were recovered from Revis’ residence and his vehicle, deputies say.

Treyvon Graham, 20, of Wintergreen Court was charged with 21 counts of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of a firearm, and four counts of possession of stolen property.

All suspects were each held on $250,000 secured bond.