7 Fayetteville families impacted by Hurricane Matthew to receive new homes today

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the next two days, crews will put the finishing touches on new homes and a community space in a Fayetteville neighborhood still reeling from Hurricane Matthew.

It’s been eight months since Hurricane Matthew brought record flooding to Fayetteville and other cities in our state.

The storm caused $1.5 billion of flood damage across the state and many places are still rebuilding.

The organization Rebuilding Together of the Triangle is partnering with Lowe’s to rebuild seven homes in the Hollywood Heights neighborhood.

That means seven homeowners affected by the flooding back in October will receive new homes at no cost to them and they’ll also see a community space built in the neighborhood.

The build is a two-day event and things kick off Tuesday with a pep rally at 8:45 a.m.

