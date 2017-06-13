Body of missing Goldsboro teen found off Emerald Isle

EMERLAD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a 17-year-old Goldboro teen who went missing while swimming at Emerald Isle on Saturday has been found, police confirmed Tuesday.

The teen was swimming near the Bogue Inlet Pier around 6 p.m. Saturday when they got caught in a rip current.

RELATED: Search suspended for Wayne Co. teen at NC coast, 2nd teen in critical condition

The Coast Guard initiated a search for the teen on Sunday and Monday but were unable to locate the teen’s body.

Emerald Isle Police Chief James Reese confirmed the teen’s body was found Tuesday around 8 a.m.

The 17-year-old was swimming with another teen when they got caught in a rip current.

The 16-year-old boy was located Saturday and was brought ashore by a surfer.

He was taken to Carteret Health Care and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

During the search on Sunday for the 17-year-old, Coast Guard assets covered approximately 129 square nautical miles and searched for over 25 hours, officials said.

Earlier Sunday, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter were searching the waters.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.