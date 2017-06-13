Chapel Hill man caught with crack had 11 outstanding drug warrants, deputies say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chapel Hill man with 11 outstanding felony warrants for narcotics violations.

Kenneth Omar Baldwin, 28, was placed into custody after a traffic stop conducted by authorities at the intersection of N.C. Highway 54 and Orange Grove. The sheriff’s office recovered 40 grams of crack cocaine after using a K-9 to search the vehicle, authorities said.

Baldwin was charged with four counts of selling and delivering cocaine, four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, three counts of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances, one count of conspiring to sell and deliver cocaine, and one count of trafficking cocaine by possession and transporting.

Baldwin was arrested and placed in the Orange County Detention Center under a $114,000 secured bond.

