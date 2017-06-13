Cumberland County schools superintendent out, interim leader named

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Board of Education voted Tuesday afternoon to buy out the remainder of Superintendent Frank Till Jr.’s contract and part ways with him, according to a news release.

The board voted unanimously to buy out the remaining year of Till’s contract. A dollar figure was not immediately available for the buyout.

“The buyout is effective immediately,” officials said in the news release.

Officials said that Till indicated he did not plan to return after the 2017-2018 school year, so the board “decided it was in the best interest of the district to create the vacancy and begin the process of a nationwide search.”

Till was superintendent for eight years, according to Cumberland County officials.

The board voted 9-0 to name Tim Kinlaw, current associate superintendent for CCS’ Auxiliary Services, as the interim superintendent.

Kinlaw has 24 years with the district and has previously served as interim superintendent.

“The entire Board of Education thanks Dr. Till for his dedication and commitment to the district over the past eight years and wishes him, and his wife Barbara, the very best in the future,” said Board Chairman Greg West.

Officials said school leaders will seek public and employee input in the coming months to define criteria for the next superintendent.