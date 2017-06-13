Elderly man found dead in Pinehurst lake, police say

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Pinehurst said an elderly man was found dead in Lake Pinehurst Tuesday night.

Police Chief Earl Phipps said Robert Tweed, 83, was found near his dock.

Police said they were called to the east side of the lake near Diamondhead Drive around 9 p.m.

Phipps said they are still working to determine the cause of death.

Police expect the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the cause of death could be natural causes based on the man’s age and medical conditions.