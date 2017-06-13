FBI alerts deputies after Fayetteville sex offender opens social media accounts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A registered sex offender faces felony charges after the FBI tipped off the Cumberland Sheriff’s Office that the man was opening social media accounts.

Francis Joseph Brady, 56, was arrested Tuesday following a joint investigation involving the Cumberland Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

The FBI initially told Cumberland County detectives about Brady being in violation of the North Carolina registry by being on social media.

He was charged with four counts of sex offender use of social media.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under $10,000 secured bond.

Brady was convicted in April 2006 of an indecent liberty with a minor charge stemming from a 2000 incident involving a 9-year-old, according to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

He spent 17 months in jail and the following three years on probation.