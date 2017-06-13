Friends, family devastated after Durham grandfather killed during robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Friends and family are trying to raise money to help with funeral expenses after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed during a robbery Sunday morning.

Three people were arrested, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Fidelity Drive and Fiske Street, according to Durham police.

When officials arrived, they found a man, identified as Bernabe Dubon, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dubon was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

Durham police said it appears robbery was the motive behind the random incident.

Dubon was walking to a grocery store near where he lived. His neighbor, James Raines, says it was a routine thing for Dubon.

“The type of person that he was, for something like that to happen to that type of person is just devastating,” said Raines. “It’s monstrous. It’s senseless. It’s just demeaning. It’s degrading, no respect for family or anyone.”

Khalil Knight, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with the homicide that occurred Sunday morning, police said.

Kenneth Gibbs, 21, and Monet Wise, 23, were also arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

They’re all being held at the Durham County Detention Center without bond until their next court appearance on July 3.

A GoFundMe account has been established.

It describes Dubon as “a loving father, grandfather as well as friend.” Jess Rodriguez Jr. writes that Dubon was walking to Compare Foods Sunday morning when the shooting happened.

The money is being raised to help cover funeral expenses and to send Dubon’s body to Honduras.