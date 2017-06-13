Teen boy seriously injured in Durham shooting

The shooting scene Tuesday night in Durham. Photo by Michael Hyland/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen suffered serious injuries in a shooting in the parking lot of a townhome community in Durham Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Kilarney Drive, police say.

Medics took the 14-year-old boy to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

