GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 west near Garner on Tuesday night.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. near exit 306, which is Highway 70 Business.

Authorities on the scene said at least three people were transported to area hospitals, including a child.

Eastbound traffic is also slowing because of the activity in the westbound lanes.

The highway is expected to reopen by 11 p.m.