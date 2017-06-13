NC dad takes plea deal in ‘gruesome’ death of his baby son

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston father charged in the February 2014 death of his one-month-old son accepted a plea deal in Lenoir County Court Tuesday, according to a post made on his Facebook page

Ricky Clark Jr. was originally charged with one count of murder.

His son, Caden Williams, died in February of that year and a medical examiner’s report released in August led to police reopening the case as a homicide.

The report showed the infant suffered broken ribs, a damaged liver and had serious head trauma.

Caden’s aunt says the baby started coughing up blood and stopped breathing during a visit to his father’s house.

“It was a gruesome murder. You shook this baby, you punched this baby, you slapped this baby, and then you didn’t get the baby [any] help,” said the victim’s aunt, Nakia Blackwell.

The family was forced to wait for six months for the autopsy report. Blackwell said the details of Caden’s injuries were hard for family to read.

“We sent a perfectly healthy baby away, and the next thing you know we are at the hospital kissing a dead baby,” said Blackwell.

Clark Jr. was out on bond but reported to the jail at 6 p.m. Tuesday.