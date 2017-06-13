NC man charged with 2nd-degree murder in overdose death

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Dare County man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with an overdose death.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Gregory Jerome Wynn Jr. on Tuesday.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says Wynn’s arrest stems from an investigation following an overdose death in Wanchese on June 10.

The sheriff’s office says others may be charged in connection to the death.

Wynn, of the 1300 block of Burnside Road in Manteo, is being held behind bars in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond.

