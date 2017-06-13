NC officer hurt, cruiser goes up in flames after 120 mph chase, police say

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina police officer was injured and his patrol car was destroyed during a high-speed chase Monday night in Martin County, officials said.

Raheem McDaniel, 23, of Hobgood, is facing more than 20 drug charges and traffic violations after the wild incident, Scotland Neck police said.

The incident began Monday, night when an officer was responding to another traffic call in Scotland Neck.

When the officer turned his lights on to respond, the car in from of him took off at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

“It is important to note that (the officer) was not trying to stop McDaniel. He was only trying to pass him to assist another officer,” Scotland Neck police said in a news release.

The officer then followed the suspect in a high-speed chase with speeds exceeding 120 mph.

“The suspect threw out several items during the chase and then tried to cause (the officer) to wreck,” police wrote in a news release. “… Both vehicles went off the road and the chase continued.”

The chase ended after the suspect crashed his car into a ditch, officials said. A foot chase and a fight ensued shortly after.

“(The officer’s) vehicle came to a stop at the same intersection and then caught fire,” police wrote.

The officer’s car caught fire a total of three times after the crash and was destroyed in the fire.

Eventually, Scotland Neck Officer J. Lanier was able to deploy his Taser, and McDaniel was taken into custody, police said.

According to authorities, the suspect was found with marijuana and cocaine and is facing 20 charges including assault with a deadly weapon, multiple drug charges, multiple traffic violations, and felony flee to allude.

McDaniel and the officer were transported to Martin General Hospital in Williamston, where both were treated for minor injuries and later released.

The suspect is currently being held at the Halifax County Jail on bond for $30,000.

— WNCT contributed to this report