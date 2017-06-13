NC woman charged with murder after 2 die following Fentanyl use, SBI says

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — Preliminary results indicate Fentanyl was contained in the drugs provided to two people who died in Hyde County, the SBI said.

Tiffaney Webber, 25, of Engelhard, is being held at the Pamlico County Jail and is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Sarah Reams, 16, and Ryan Gibbs, 23, both of Fairfield.

The SBI said the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office responded on June 1 to a possible drug overdose at a Fairfield home where Reams’ and Gibbs’ bodies were found.

Investigators said the victims requested, obtained and used a drug they thought was cocaine, but turned out to include Fentanyl.

Gibbs’ was funeral was held last week. Reams’ funeral was held Monday.

The Washington Daily News reported in July 2012 that Webber was arrested during a drug task force sting in Hyde County when she was charged with four counts cocaine possession with the intent to sell.

The investigation is on-going, and additional arrests are expected.

According to court records, Webber is also being charged with driving with a revoked license.

A YouCaring website has been set up to help Reams’ family.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, 252-926-3171, or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, 252-756-4755.

— WNCN contributed to this report