Mom and dad driving to NC vacation killed in I-85 wreck, officials say

(WSPA)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WNCN) — A couple on their way to North Carolina for vacation was killed Monday, and their teenage son sent to the hospital, in a wreck on Interstate 85 in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the family’s SUV rear-ended a tractor-trailer as the vehicles traveled north on the interstate shortly after 11 a.m. Monday near Fair Play, South Carolina. The Associated Press reports the tractor trailer had mechanical problems and was in the right lane with emergency flashers on.

Austin Wayne Brown and Jennifer Ann Brown, of Bainbridge, Georgia, were entrapped and died at the scene, said Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

Their 17-year-old son was airlifted to a hospital, Shore said.

(WSPA)

The boy was listed in fair condition as of Tuesday morning.

The truck driver was unhurt, and no charges are expected.

The family was headed to Mount Airy, North Carolina, for vacation, and expected to then continue on to Washington, D.C., FOX Carolina reported the coroner said.

— WSPA contributed to this report.

