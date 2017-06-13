Police K-9 finds man in swamp after 120 mph chase in Hoke County, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police K-9 units helped find a man hiding in a swamp after a chase that hit speeds of 120 mph in Hoke County Saturday night, officials said.

The incident began just before 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 401/Fayetteville Road, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy traffic patrol unit saw a white Hyundai driven by Gerry Keith Morton, who had warrants for his arrest, deputies said.

When deputies pulled behind Morton’s car, it went off the road to the right past the white stripe, according to deputies.

Deputies tried to stop the car, but the driver took off “reaching speeds up to 120 mph,” deputies said.

After a short chase, the car stopped behind a neighborhood off Rim Road and the driver ran into woods, officials said.

Fayetteville police and a K-9 units found the suspect hiding in a swampy area of Lake Rim, according to deputies.

When he was arrested, Morton was found with a small bag of marijuana, officials said.

Morton, 44, of Rockfish Road in Raeford is charged with felony flee to elude, careless and reckless driving, possess marijuana less than a half ounce, speeding excess of 120 mph in a 55-mph zone and driving with license revoked.

Morton was held on an $11,000 bond.