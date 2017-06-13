Raleigh slaying stemmed from gun deal, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police believe a fatal triple shooting in southeast Raleigh last month stemmed from a gun deal turned violent, according to an application seeking a search warrant.

“The investigation revealed that the suspects contacted the victims prior to the shootings and arranged to drive to Bowman Lane to purchase a firearm,” the officer wrote. “Once the firearm was turned over to the suspects, they immediately began to open fire on the victims.”

Investigators found shell casings from .380 and 9 mm pistols at the scene on May 25, suggesting that at least two people fired shots during the incident, an officer wrote. The shooting sent three people to the hospital. One of them, Taquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, ultimately died.

Later that day, two men were arrested after someone shot at the car they were riding in on Interstate 40, wounding the driver and causing it to crash. Elaton Omar White, 24, and James McCallum, 16, fled the scene of the wreck, but were captured by police a short distance away.

They were picked out of photo lineups by a surviving victim of the shooting, an officer seeking a warrant wrote. They have been charged in Mann’s death.

When police found a third man they suspected of involvement, Aaron Burton, 17, he ran from them, throwing away a pistol before being captured, according to a statement seeking a warrant. A Taurus .380 pistol was found near the scene of his arrest, and a magazine for the gun was found in Burton’s pants, police wrote. The Sig-brand ammunition in the magazine matches the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, police wrote.

An officer wrote: “Burton was interviewed, and made no statement other than to express concern with the amount of time he was looking at serving in prison.”

