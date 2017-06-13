Former Rocky Mount teacher accused of sexual relationships with students appears in court

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The former Rocky Mount math teacher accused of having sexual contact with three male students appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe worked at Rocky Mount Preparatory School when the school’s administration told police on May 5 about a possible inappropriate relationships involving the teacher and three students.

Following an investigation, McAuliffe was charged on June 8 with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

She appeared in court Tuesday. McAullife will remain out on bond and is due back in court June 29.

RELATED: Rocky Mount teacher accused of having sexual contact with 3 students

McAuliffe avoided the media as she left the courtroom following her appearance.

JUST NOW: Erin McAullife said "no comment" while wearing sunglasses and holding a notebook in front of her face after court. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/xYxpvzndJR — Lauren Haviland (@LaurenWNCN) June 13, 2017

The school confirmed she was last employed at the school on May 4. Police said two of the students involved are 17 years old and the third is 16 years old. The incidents occurred off campus, according to investigators said.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.