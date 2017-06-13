Spring wraps up feeling more like summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Summer officially begins next Wednesday, June 21, but it will already feel like summer in central North Carolina through the end of this week. We have already hit 90 degrees in the Triangle three times, including Sunday when we topped out at 90.

High pressure off the coast will bring hot and humid conditions to much of the southeast with temperatures near 90 through early next week. It will be the hottest weather of the season so far this year. Dew points are expected to reach into the upper 60s during those days, so it will become more humid.

Heat Index values Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will range from 95 to 100. Although the high humidity values will make it feel uncomfortable, it will stay below the advisory criteria of 105 and above.

With the heating and increased humidity, there will be a chance of a PM storm on Wednesday. By Thursday, a cold front will finally approach central North Carolina from the north and scattered showers and a few strong storms will be possible. Friday, highs will be back in the upper 80s, but scattered showers and storms will be around again. Next weekend will be typical for Father’s Day weekend with highs in the upper 80s and a few, mainly PM, showers or storms each day.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. The high will be 90 with a very small chance of a late day shower or storm, mainly north of the Triangle. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will have clouds and some sun with scattered showers and storms possible. It will remain hot and humid with a high around 88, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will have clouds and some sun with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 89 after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday, Father’s Day will be partly sunny with a PM shower or storm possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with another chance of PM showers and storms. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

