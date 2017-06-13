Thieves strip wheels from cars at NC dealership

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) — Deputies in Union County are looking for those responsible for stealing tires off of multiple cars at a local dealership.

The theft happened at the Metro Honda dealership on the 4900 block of US 74 West in Indian Trail. The Union County Sheriff’s Office tweeted several pictures that show vehicles sitting on jacks with no wheels.

Deputies have not said exactly how many vehicles were vandalized or if any surveillance video exists of the theft.

The sheriff’s office and CSI are investigating.

Anyone with information should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 283-3789.