Video captures US Coast Guard rescuing diver off NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A man diving off the North Carolina coast has been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and taken to a Virginia hospital.

According to media outlets, the Coast Guard received a report on Sunday from crew members of a diving boat called Under Pressure that a diver had surfaced and was experiencing shortness of breath and dizziness about 35 miles southeast of Wilmington.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter responded to the scene. The diver was taken to Air Station Elizabeth City where emergency medical personnel transferred him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia.

Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton says that when diving, mariners should check that their equipment is working properly to ensure they have a means of contacting help.

