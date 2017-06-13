VIDEO: Gunman grabs worker, shoots at camera during Florida store robbery

SANFORD, Florida (WNCN) — A frightening video shows a brazen gunman sneak into a store only to point a gun at a bystander and then shoot at a security camera during a wild robbery of a Florida 7-Eleven early Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven at 4955 CR 46A in Sanford, police said in a news release.

In the video, the gunman creeps into the store, then jumps over a counter to surprise a female worker who was just mopping the floor. The man then grabs the woman by her shirt at gunpoint and takes her to both cash registers and grabs money from both.

During the second cash register theft, a customer walks in and then quickly exits, the video shows.

Just after that, the gunman completes his theft, jumps over the counter and runs outside where the would-be customer has just gotten into his SUV.

The video shows the gunman pointing his firearm at the man in the SUV until the man leaves.

Then, the thief runs behind the store, but turns briefly and fires a gunshot at the surveillance camera, the video shows.

The suspect then got into a sedan that was parked on the side of CR46A and drove east on 46A.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject or additional information is asked to contact call Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.crimeline.org. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving a felony case are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 dollars.