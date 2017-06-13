Wake County program asks for fan donations ahead of summer heat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is asking for your help to keep people safe from the heat this summer.

The Cool for Wake program gives box fans to qualifying families who need relief from high temperatures.

The county gives away around 400 fans each summer.

This year they’ve helped around 100 families since the beginning of May.

To keep up with demand, they’re asking the community to donate fans.

“If you don’t have any air conditioning at home, even one box fan makes a huge difference. And really what we’re here to do and what our priority is, is safety not comfort,” said Denise Kissel, resource development coordinator for Wake County.

If you would like help from the program but live outside of Wake County, contact your local department of Social Services.

They can put you in touch with similar programs across the state.

If you would like to donate a fan, contact Denise Kissel at 919-212-7083 or send an email.