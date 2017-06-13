Wayne County man found with meth at Walmart, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County man is facing several drug charges after he was found with meth Monday at a Walmart, deputies say.

The incident happened after Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were tipped off by another agency that the man might have meth, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Christopher Lee Cantrell, 31, of La Grange with 30 grams of meth at the Walmart on Highway 70 East, officials said.

Authorities then searched Cantrell’s Racetrack Road home, where they found a firearm in Cantrell’s room, deputies said.

Also at the home, William Aaron White, 31, was found with a small amount of heroin, according to officials.

Cantrell was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of firearm by felon and one count of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance.

He was held at the Wayne County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.

White was arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with one count of possession of heroin and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

White was held at the Wayne County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.