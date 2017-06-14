1.1 million gallons of sewage leaked from crushed Durham County pipe

Crews work at the site of the sewage spill on Wednesday. Photo from Durham County.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A broken Durham County sewer line that was undetected for several days leaked more than 1 million gallons of raw sewage, officials say.

The pipe break was detected near 1 Alexis Drive on Tuesday and was repaired Wednesday afternoon, Durham County officials said in a news release.

The 50- to 60-year-old clay pipe break allowed 1,101,450 gallons of sewage to flow into an unnamed tributary that discharges to Stirrup Iron Creek, officials said.

Authorities said the pipe was crushed as far back as a week ago.

There is no impact on drinking water and officials said that no “businesses or residences have been impacted by the discharge.”

Crews will be on the scene for up to two days as they clean up the area.

