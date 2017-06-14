14-year-old recovering after being shot in Durham



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition and expected to recover after he was shot in Durham Tuesday night.

Panicked 911 calls from Kilarney Drive in east Durham came in around 8:30 p.m.

Caller: Where’s the help sir?

911 Operator: They’re on their way, sir. They’re coming as fast as they can.

Caller: Where’s the help? We need them here now. Get them here now, please.

Police arrived shortly after and found the teen, who had been shot. Now they’re working to find the suspect.

Caller: They left out of the front of the neighborhood.

911 Operator: I need to get the suspect’s description.

Caller: Oh, man, no.

911 Operator: Did you see what they looked like at all?

Caller: Somebody shot him! I don’t know. I don’t know.

“I just saw police lights, red and blue lights everywhere,” said Patrice Patterson, a neighbor. “So that’s when I started wondering what’s going on.”

A neighbor says the teenager was playing outside right before the shooting happened.

Jenna Long moved into the neighborhood Saturday.

“Things like that do happen, so it sucks,” said Long. “It’s really bad that that happened, but it doesn’t make me feel any less safe.”

“Lately, it’s been kids so it’s kind of got me worried cause of the kids that I have,” added Patterson.

This is the third shooting involving a child in Durham recently.

Exactly one month ago, a 10-year-old was shot while sleeping, and last week a 7-year-old was shot and killed in the back of an SUV.