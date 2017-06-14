4 rescued from balcony after food catches Raleigh apartment on fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were rescued from an apartment balcony on after food caught fire in a Raleigh apartment Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Groves Apartments at 5070 North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh fire officials.

When firefighters first arrived they saw flames inside a first-floor apartment.

Four residents of an apartment above had smoke inside their unit and moved to the balcony for safety, officials said.

The group was rescued by Raleigh fire crews using ladders.

One of the four people was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A person in the apartment that burned was checked by medical crews on the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting four people.

