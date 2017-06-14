9-year-old NC missing person case now homicide investigation, sheriff says

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – A more than nine-year-old missing person case in rural eastern North Carolina is now a homicide investigation.

Craig Swain went missing after attending a Super Bowl party on Jones White Road in Creswell in February of 2008.

This week, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office said new evidence and witnesses prompted them to open a murder investigation.

“People are doing the right thing and stepping forward in this investigation,” Sheriff Johnny Barnes said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 793-2422 or send a message to the Washington County Most Wanted Page on Facebook.