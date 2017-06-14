9-year-old NC missing person case now homicide investigation, sheriff says

By Published:
(WNCT)

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – A more than nine-year-old missing person case in rural eastern North Carolina is now a homicide investigation.

Craig Swain went missing after attending a Super Bowl party on Jones White Road in Creswell in February of 2008.

This week, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office said new evidence and witnesses prompted them to open a murder investigation.

“People are doing the right thing and stepping forward in this investigation,” Sheriff Johnny Barnes said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 793-2422 or send a message to the Washington County Most Wanted Page on Facebook.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s