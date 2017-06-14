US Congressman, at least 3 others shot at baseball practice outside DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WNCN) — At least one congressman has been shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, according to CBS News.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was reportedly shot in the hip. At least four people were shot, CBS News has reported.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been shot & medevaced; shooting took place at practice for a bipartisan Congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/2XYGIGnqJB — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

The shooting happened in the dugout at a baseball field where Republican members of Congress and their aides were practicing before the annual Congressional baseball game between Democrats and Republicans, CBS News reported. The annual game was scheduled for Thursday.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers, the Associated Press reported.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., was in attendance at the practice but was not injured, according to Jack Minor, his communications director. Walker represents parts of Orange and Durham counties.

CBS News also reported that more than 50 shots were fired by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. Alexandria police tweeted that the suspect is in custody and “not a threat.”

No further details are available at this time.