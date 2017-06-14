Body of missing NC man found; father-in-law charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a man reported missing from Jacksonville in 2014 was discovered in a grave off Brinson Lane in Richlands Friday and two people, including the dead man’s father-in-law, have been charged in his death.

Arwayne Singhal, who lived with his wife Mary Singhal in Jacksonville, was reported missing by a family member in New York.

Deputies said the investigation showed Singhal was the victim of foul play by members of his wife’s family but the investigation went cold.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said new information led to the recovery of Arwayne Singhal’s body by the Onslow County and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office from a grave in a pasture area.

On Sunday, detectives traveled to Franklin City, West Virginia, to interview witnesses in the death.

Deputies said those interviews, as well as additional evidence, led to the arrest of Mary Singhal’s father, Early Isner Sr., 59, of West Virginia, who has been charged with Arwayne Singhal’s murder.

Jacqueline Joan Hasley, 74, of Maysville, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Arwayne Singhal’s body is scheduled for autopsy Wednesday to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The exact motive for the murder is still under investigation, and deputies said additional arrests are possible.

Isner is being held in Pendleton County, West Virginia, pending extradition to Onslow County.

Hasley is currently in the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a $250,000 secured appearance bond.

