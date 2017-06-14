Child in critical condition, 2 adults injured following Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was critically injured in a crash Tuesday night in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded to a reported crash just before 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Raeford Road and Strickland Bridge Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and both drivers were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in fair condition. A child passenger who appeared to be under the age of 4 was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Raeford Road was closed in both directions between Bunce Road and Seventy-First School Road for a few hours following the crash. The road reopened long before the morning commute.

The crash is under investigation and the names of all involved are being withheld pending family notification, according to police.

There’s no word yet on any charges in the crash.

