Child in critical condition, 2 adults injured following Fayetteville crash

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was critically injured in a crash Tuesday night in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded to a reported crash just before 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Raeford Road and Strickland Bridge Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and both drivers were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in fair condition. A child passenger who appeared to be under the age of 4 was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Raeford Road was closed in both directions between Bunce Road and Seventy-First School Road for a few hours following the crash. The road reopened long before the morning commute.

The crash is under investigation and the names of all involved are being withheld pending family notification, according to police.

There’s no word yet on any charges in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s