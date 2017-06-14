Deadline looms for Garner residents being forced from apartments after rent hike

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Today is the last day for some people at a Garner apartment complex to find a new home.

The residents of the Forest Hills apartments are being forced out and this is a story that CBS North Carolina has been following for weeks.

The complex was affordable house eligible but in February the new owners, Ellers Capital Partners, told residents that renovations were on the way and rent was going up to market rate.

The hike in rent resulted in dozens of residents having to find a new place to live. Thursday is the deadline to move out.

Around 12 people are still struggling to find affordable housing ahead of the deadline they were given by Ellers.

Resident Yolanda Smith said this is a problem for so many and especially for those with school-aged children. Her 14-year-old daughter is supposed to start high school in Garner this fall. Now the two don’t know where they’ll be next month, let alone next school year.

“I can name 10 people just off the top of my head that is in the same situation I am. They’re going every day, every day, every day and there’s nothing,” said Smith. “Can you imagine a 14-year-old having to go into a homeless shelter when she’s getting ready to start her first year of high school?”

The Town of Garner and Wake County have tried to find a solution but nothing has worked so far and a lot of residents don’t see that changing by Thursday.

Elizabeth Harmantzis, the Wake County communications specialist, told CBS North Carolina that the response from the community to the pending eviction has been great.

A few examples Harmantzis sent include:

An Uber driver who has been donating rides to and from new properties so that residents can submit lease applications;

A man with a moving company who offered the Forest Hills residents free moving help; and

A real estate agent who offered to assist the residents in finding properties that accept Section 8 housing vouchers

Harmantzis said that any landlords interested in accepting tenants with Section 8 vouchers should contact the Wake County Housing Division at 919-856-5689.