Fayetteville teen missing since December 2016 found, police say

Travis Burns (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville teenager who was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2016 has returned home, Fayetteville police said Wednesday.

Travis Burns, 16, was reported missing Dec. 29, 2016 by his family, police said. Authorities said at the time that they believed the teen had traveled to South Carolina or Virginia.

Burns, who was said to often go by the name “Arron” has apparently returned home. Police said that they received information Burns was home and they are no longer considering him to be missing.

