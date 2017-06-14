Man shoots at North Carolina officer, leads police on chase across 2 counties

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police say a man opened fire on an officer before a chase across two North Carolina counties.

An Asheville police officer attempted to stop Justyn David Ladet, 39, on Brevard Road around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Asheville Police Department said in a news release Ladet refused to stop and fired several shots at an officer before he fled on eastbound I-26.

The chase continued into Henderson County.

Officers with Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Fletcher Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit, along with troopers from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Police say the chase ended when Ladet crashed his vehicle on U.S. 25 in Henderson County.

The officer was not injured.

Ladet is charged with driving while impaired, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge weapon into an occupied dwelling, discharge firearm in city limits.

Ladet is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.