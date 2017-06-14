Man was erratic before beheading mom, ex-girlfriend says

By Published: Updated:
(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

ESTACADA, Ore. (AP) – The ex-girlfriend of an Oregon man accused of killing his mother on Mother’s Day and then cutting off her head and carrying it into a store says her ex-boyfriend’s eyes “did not look right” beginning two months before the incident.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that court documents state Heather Suydam noticed a drastic change in Joshua Webb’s behavior before the incident.

The 36-year-old Webb remains held in jail on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse in the May 14 death of his mother, 59-year-old Tina Webb.

Suydam told authorities that Webb called her on April 8 “and told her about an ‘odd squid pulsing sensation’ he was having in the back of the head.” Webb also faces charges in the stabbing of a cashier and death of his dog at the family home.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s