GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — The ShaLonda Poole Memorial Site sign in Greensboro was found covered in spray paint Tuesday night.

The memorial site is at the corner of South Street and Randleman Road.

ShaLonda’s mother says she contacted police about what she thinks is gang-related spray paint on the sign.

ShaLonda Poole is the little girl who was abducted and murdered not far from her home in 1990.

In 2014, police charged Donald Ferguson with her murder.

He’s currently serving two life sentences.