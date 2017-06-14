Missing 13-year-old last seen at bus stop Friday, Durham deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies said they’re searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen at her bus stop Friday morning.

Carolina Cortez-Cruz is Hispanic girl who stands 4 feet 5 inches or taller and weighs between 120 and 140 pounds, deputies said. She has brown eyes and black hair, and she was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

The school bus stop, where she was last seen, is at Michael Drive and Cheek Road.

The Neal Middle School student did not return home Friday.

Durham County Sheriff’s Office wants anyone who knows where she is to call (919) 560-0900 or 911.