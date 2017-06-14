NC teen heart transplant recipient enjoying Hawaii trip thanks to Ellen

Sharon Tazewell By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a new update on Al J Jeffries the now 14-year-old who had a heart transplant last year at UNC Children’s Hospital.

CLICK TO VIEW 19 PHOTOS OF AL J’S JOURNEY

Albert Jeffries, or Al J, who waited 13 years for a heart transplant, appeared in September with his mom on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The Burlington teen was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy as a 3-month-old.

CBS North Carolina followed him every step of the way, including when Ellen invited him on her show.

Ellen gave Al J, his mom Tina and brother an all-inclusive six-night vacation to Maui, Hawaii.

They are there this week and shared several photos of the experience

His mom said they are being treated like royals and have a full list of excursions every day.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Al J wasn’t able to travel much during his recovery and had been dreaming of a beach vacation, his mother said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s