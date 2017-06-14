NC teen heart transplant recipient enjoying Hawaii trip thanks to Ellen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a new update on Al J Jeffries the now 14-year-old who had a heart transplant last year at UNC Children’s Hospital.

Albert Jeffries, or Al J, who waited 13 years for a heart transplant, appeared in September with his mom on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The Burlington teen was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy as a 3-month-old.

CBS North Carolina followed him every step of the way, including when Ellen invited him on her show.

Ellen gave Al J, his mom Tina and brother an all-inclusive six-night vacation to Maui, Hawaii.

They are there this week and shared several photos of the experience

His mom said they are being treated like royals and have a full list of excursions every day.

Al J wasn’t able to travel much during his recovery and had been dreaming of a beach vacation, his mother said.