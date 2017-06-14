NCCU grad exchanged gunfire with Alexandria shooting suspect

Alexandria, Va. Police and other first responders block East Monroe Ave. in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after a shooting involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La, at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the Capitol police officers who traded gunfire with the shooter in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning attended North Carolina Central University.

House Speaker Paul Ryan named the two Capitol Police officers involved as David Bailey and Crystal Griner.

Bailey is a 2007 graduate of North Carolina Central University, the school said.

Bailey was with House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others when a gunman opened fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice.

Scalise was wounded in the shooting. A total of five people were transported for treatment.

President Donald Trump praised the “heroic actions” of the Capital Police at the scene.

U.S. Capitol Police said Bailey and Griner are expected to survive.

The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson. He was injured at the scene and later died at the hospital.

