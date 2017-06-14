Raleigh teen who died in pool is honored at graduation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a special moment at Wednesday night’s Enloe High School graduation

The group honored a student who died at the beginning of the year.

“We would like to specifically remember the Class of 2017 scholar, Rachel Rosoff,” the announcer said on Wednesday.

In addition to reading her name, school leaders displayed a rose and had a moment of silence for Rosoff.

The Wake County teen died of electric shock after jumping into an electrified pool last year, where she worked as a lifeguard.