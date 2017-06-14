Teacher’s aide accused of having sex with 15-year-old student in park

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A teacher and teacher’s aide at the Northeast Parent and Child Society School in Schenectady were arrested by police this past week.

On Monday, Schenectady Police arrested 24-year-old Alexandra Culhane, of Scotia, on felony rape and criminal sex act charges.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

According to the Northern Rivers Family of Services, which operates the Northeast Parent and Child Society School, Culhane was a teacher’s aide at Northeast Parent and Child Society School in Schenectady. Culhane is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student at that school.

Court documents say Culhane had oral sex and intercourse with the 15-year-old student during the month of April at the Schenectady Central Park. She also served as the Scotia-Glenville JV Girls Field Hockey Coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

School officials say they never had any issues or complaints about Culhane.