VIDEO: Suspects attack deli clerk with avocados

By Published:

NEW YORK (WFLA) — Police in New York City are looking for two suspects caught on camera attacking a deli clerk with avocados and bananas, leaving the victim with a broken jaw.

Police released surveillance video of the incident in hopes of finding the two men.

The attack happened on Memorial Day after the 21-year-old deli clerk tried to kick the two suspects out of the store for causing a scene.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The suspects apparently got angry when a deli worker who didn’t speak English couldn’t understand them when they were ordering food.

Both men are seen on surveillance video picking up avocados, then bananas, and hurling them at the worker who tried to kick them out. They also smashed watermelons and threw other items before leaving the store.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s