Warm & unsettled weather continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures stayed near 90 again Tuesday and they will stay there the rest of this week, even though rain chances will be going up later this week. A front will approach North Carolina later this week, but it won’t actually move through, mean while our rain chances will go up, our temperatures will stay hot and steamy.

The Triangle fell short of 90 again on Tuesday, but Fayetteville made it into the 90s for the 22nd time this year. The high in the Triangle was 89 while Fayetteville made it to 93 Tuesday. The normal high this time of year is 87 and we will be above that the rest of the week.

High pressure off the coast will bring hot and humid conditions to much of the southeast with temperatures near 90 through early next week. It will be the hottest weather of the season so far this year.

Heat Index values Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will range from 95 to 100. Although the high humidity values will make it feel uncomfortable, it will stay below the advisory criteria of 105 and above.

With the heating and increased humidity, there will be a chance of a PM storm on Wednesday. By Thursday, a cold front will finally approach central North Carolina from the north and scattered showers and a few strong storms will be possible. Friday, highs will be back in the upper 80s, but scattered showers and storms will be around again. This weekend, the front will move back away from us, lowering rain chances some for Father’s Day weekend.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will have clouds and some sun with scattered showers and storms more likely. It will remain hot and humid with a high around 88, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 50 percent. Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday will have clouds and some sun with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 89 after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday, Father’s Day will be partly sunny with a PM shower or storm possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with another chance of PM showers and storms. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9