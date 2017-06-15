4 arrested after drugs, cell phones thrown over NC prison fence

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were arrested Thursday morning after Bertie Correctional Institute officers said they saw them throwing bottles containing tobacco, marijuana and cell phones over the fence into the prison’s exercise yard.

CLICK FOR MORE NORTH CAROLINA MUGSHOTS

Evan Sanderson, 34, of Pembroke, Jessica Hammonds, 25, of Lumberton, Robert Locklear, 25, of Maxton and Toby Locklear, 18, of Shannon, were all arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison premises, possession with intent to sell deliver marijuana, and felony conspiracy.

Windsor police responded to the prison around 7:30 a.m. after the correctional officers saw contraband being thrown over the fence.

Officers contained the suspects to a block of woods bordering Cooper Hill Road, and officers from both the Windsor Police Department and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office were stationed along Cooper Hill Road when they said the suspects ran from the woods and got in a vehicle.

Chief Deputy Kenny Perry of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Cooper Hill Rd. and King St. Officers from both departments were on scene within seconds and all four suspects were taken into custody.

Officers from both departments were on scene within seconds and all four suspects were taken into custody.

Prison officials recovered three one liter bottles containing tobacco, marijuana, and cell phones from the exercise yard.

All suspects were processed and then transported to Bertie County District Court for their first appearance. The suspects were unable to make bond and remain in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.

“We want to thank the Windsor Police Department and Bertie Sheriff’s Office for their quick response,” said state Director of Prisons Kenneth Lassiter. “The collaboration between Bertie Correctional and local law enforcement prevented contraband from entering our prison, and the partnership prevented the spread of drugs in our facility.”