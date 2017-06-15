Attorneys claim evidence tampering in Michael Jordan father’s murder

Daniel Andre Green is the man convicted of killing James Jordan, father of basketball superstar Michael Jordan.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for a man serving a life sentence for the murder of Michael Jordan’s father say their client deserves a new trial because they say someone tampered with evidence.

Attorneys for Daniel Green say the autopsy found no hole in James Jordan’s shirt that corresponded with the bullet wound in his upper right chest area. But the filing says an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation later noted a hole in the shirt, contradicting the autopsy.

The new claim was filed Wednesday in Robeson County Superior Court.

The basketball great’s father was killed on July 23, 1993. His body was found in a South Carolina swamp.

Green and Larry Demery were convicted after Demery testified that Green shot Jordan as he slept in his car.

