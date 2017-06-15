Customers of Durham dry cleaner say they’ve been hung out to dry

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A dry cleaners in Durham lost it’s A+ rating Thursday from the Better Business Bureau after CBS North Carolina called with concerns from customers.

Wayne’s Cleaners is padlocked and several customers have clothes inside the building with no way to get them.

The Better Business Bureau is investigating the cleaners located on Fayetteville Street.

Clothes are hanging up, papers are still on the counter, but the lights are out and the doors are locked.

Omeila Barnum, who was a customer at Wanye’s Cleaners for years, dropped off her dress in November, which she says is worth more than $100.

“When I picked up the dress it had a hole in the back,” said Barnum. “They used too much heat on the dress because the material is very sensitive. She told me to leave the dress for when her boss comes in so that he could look at it.”

Barnum hasn’t seen her dress since.

Court documents show Zamar Inc., a company affiliated with Wanye’s Cleaners, hasn’t paid rent since December.

The company was in lease with M.M. Fowler Inc. to pay $3,600 a month for rent.

In April, M.M. Fowler Inc. sued Zamar Inc. for $18,000 because of non-payment.

The court then ordered the sheriff’s office to padlock the building.

But, none of this matters to Barnum.

“I want my dress,” she said.

A notice on the door says ‘We appreciate your patronage over the years. We have decided to close operations. Please leave a note and someone will get back in touch with you!’

“I’ve left several notes in the door, no one has responded,” said Barnum. “All I want is my dress.”

CBS North Carolina made calls to the number on the receipt, Zamar Inc. and M.M. Fowler Inc.

No one answered any of our calls.

“Please, please, show up and do right by the people,” said Barnum. “Give them their merchandise.”

The sheriff’s office says the owners of this property can unlock the doors at their discretion, in this case M.M. Fowler Inc.

CBS North Carolina will continue making calls to the owner.