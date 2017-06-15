Escaped Georgia inmates captured after foot chase in Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say two escaped inmates from Georgia have been captured after a foot chase in Rutherford County Thursday evening.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody after an incident on Interstate 24 ultimately ended on Pruitt Road after the pursuit.

The two men accused of killing two Georgia state prison guards on a prison transfer bus and fleeing in a stolen car earlier this week.

Interstate 24 is backed up for several miles as investigators remain on the scene.

The men will be booked into the Rutherfod County jail in Murfreesboro. They were not hurt in the pursuit with police.

The 2 Georgia inmates who killed 2 Officers then escaped have been CAPTURED in Middle Tennessee. The manhunt is over! #PrayForTheVictims pic.twitter.com/XTcyNta0sV — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 16, 2017