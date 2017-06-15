Escaped Georgia inmates captured after foot chase in Middle Tennessee

This combo of undated photos provided Tuesday, June 13, 2017, by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows inmate Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe. A Georgia sheriff said officers were "desperately" searching Tuesday for the two inmates who somehow got through a gate inside a prison bus, killed two guards and got away. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say two escaped inmates from Georgia have been captured after a foot chase in Rutherford County Thursday evening.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody after an incident on Interstate 24 ultimately ended on Pruitt Road after the pursuit.

The two men accused of killing two Georgia state prison guards on a prison transfer bus and fleeing in a stolen car earlier this week.

Interstate 24 is backed up for several miles as investigators remain on the scene.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 24 East in Murfreesboro as investigators remain on the scene.

The men will be booked into the Rutherfod County jail in Murfreesboro. They were not hurt in the pursuit with police.

